Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 94th in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 69.3% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .295 AVG .258 .381 OBP .311 .504 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 23 RBI 11 26/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings