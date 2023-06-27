Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 13.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.238
|AVG
|.207
|.279
|OBP
|.313
|.377
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|30/7
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (105 total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
