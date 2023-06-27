J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Nationals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .245 with 42 walks and 42 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his games this year (42 of 71), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in six games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 23.9% of his games this season (17 of 71), with two or more RBI six times (8.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season (31 of 71), with two or more runs 11 times (15.5%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.220
|.387
|OBP
|.324
|.413
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|33/24
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
