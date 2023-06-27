On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 66 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .250 with 30 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has recorded a hit in 50 of 73 games this year (68.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 73), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (27 of 73), with two or more RBI six times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 73 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .240 AVG .259 .309 OBP .338 .424 SLG .482 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 48/12 K/BB 49/17 6 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings