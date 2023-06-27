Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 66 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .250 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has recorded a hit in 50 of 73 games this year (68.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 73), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (27 of 73), with two or more RBI six times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 73 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.240
|AVG
|.259
|.309
|OBP
|.338
|.424
|SLG
|.482
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|48/12
|K/BB
|49/17
|6
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (105 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
