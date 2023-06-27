The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Jake Irvin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .167.

In 37.8% of his games this season (17 of 45), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Wong has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .145 AVG .184 .274 OBP .229 .177 SLG .250 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 17/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

