Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .167.
- In 37.8% of his games this season (17 of 45), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.145
|AVG
|.184
|.274
|OBP
|.229
|.177
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (105 total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.