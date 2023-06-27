Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (38-39) and the Washington Nationals (30-48) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 27.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 28 out of the 51 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has been at least -225 moneyline favorites nine times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 348 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule