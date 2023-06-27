On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 49 of 77 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 77), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (30 of 77), with two or more RBI 12 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .229 AVG .276 .280 OBP .315 .403 SLG .480 13 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 26 53/9 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

