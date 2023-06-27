Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.7% of his games this year (53 of 76), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (7.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (34.2%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.292
|AVG
|.258
|.376
|OBP
|.311
|.493
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|26/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (105 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
