A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .159 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Pollock has had a hit in 12 of 42 games this season (28.6%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pollock has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 23.8% of his games this year (10 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.105
|AVG
|.220
|.188
|OBP
|.259
|.246
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|15/6
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (4-9) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.32 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.606 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th.
