The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .241 with 43 walks and 42 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 134th in slugging.

In 42 of 72 games this year (58.3%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in six games this season (8.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.6% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .262 AVG .220 .381 OBP .324 .400 SLG .333 10 XBH 10 4 HR 2 12 RBI 14 34/25 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings