J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .241 with 43 walks and 42 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 134th in slugging.
- In 42 of 72 games this year (58.3%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in six games this season (8.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.262
|AVG
|.220
|.381
|OBP
|.324
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|34/25
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
