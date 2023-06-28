Jarred Kelenic -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .247.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.5% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .234 AVG .259 .313 OBP .338 .414 SLG .482 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 51/14 K/BB 49/17 6 SB 5

