Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (38-40) and Washington Nationals (31-48) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 28.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (5-4) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-9).

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has entered six games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 352 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule