The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in MLB play with 91 total home runs.

Seattle's .387 slugging percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 352 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Gilbert is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year.

Gilbert is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Alex Wood 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert -

