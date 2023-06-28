On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 76 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .253 with 27 extra-base hits.

In 64.1% of his 78 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 31 games this season (39.7%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .230 AVG .276 .284 OBP .315 .419 SLG .480 14 XBH 13 7 HR 8 20 RBI 26 55/10 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings