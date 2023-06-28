The Seattle Mariners and Ty France (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Nationals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 54 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.8%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

France has an RBI in 26 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .295 AVG .258 .376 OBP .311 .490 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 24 RBI 11 26/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings