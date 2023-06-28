Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Nationals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 54 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.8%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- France has an RBI in 26 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.295
|AVG
|.258
|.376
|OBP
|.311
|.490
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|26/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Corbin (4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.