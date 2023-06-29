On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) face Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-10), beginning at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Storm are 8-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Seattle has been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Minnesota has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Storm games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

In the Lynx's 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.