The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .226.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (38 of 69), with at least two hits 15 times (21.7%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (27.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (13.0%).

In 39.1% of his games this year (27 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .242 AVG .207 .281 OBP .313 .375 SLG .468 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 31/7 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings