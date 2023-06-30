The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (66) this season while batting .247 with 30 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (50 of 74), with at least two hits 13 times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .234 AVG .259 .313 OBP .338 .414 SLG .482 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 51/14 K/BB 49/17 6 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings