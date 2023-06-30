Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .162 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 17 of 46 games this year (37.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.9%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.136
|AVG
|.184
|.260
|OBP
|.229
|.167
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.59 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, one per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.23), 20th in WHIP (1.118), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
