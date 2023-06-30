Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-41) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (5-3).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Mariners have won in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (353 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule