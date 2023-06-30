Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 92 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle ranks 25th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 353 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (5-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Miller has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb

