Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Seattle Mariners matchup at T-Mobile Park on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .241/.307/.414 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

Ty France has 84 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .273/.340/.409 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 16 starts this season.

In 16 starts, McClanahan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.23 ERA ranks first, 1.118 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jun. 22 3.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Padres Jun. 16 6.2 3 1 1 5 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 7.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Miller's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.345/.458 so far this year.

Franco hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 84 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a .318/.407/.515 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Royals Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.