Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After hitting .205 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .250 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (17.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this season (39.2%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.224
|AVG
|.276
|.277
|OBP
|.315
|.408
|SLG
|.480
|14
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|26
|58/10
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 22, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.23 ERA ranks first, 1.118 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
