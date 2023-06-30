The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .259 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 27 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .263 .300 OBP .293 .489 SLG .447 7 XBH 5 2 HR 1 3 RBI 4 16/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings