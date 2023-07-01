Adam Trautman: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Adam Trautman and the Denver Broncos opening the year with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Adam Trautman Injury Status
Trautman is currently not on the injury report.
Adam Trautman 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|22 TAR, 18 REC, 207 YDS, 1 TD
Adam Trautman Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|26.70
|326
|53
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|31.14
|329
|44
|2023 ADP
|-
|694
|110
Adam Trautman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|3
|2
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Bengals
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|3
|3
|12
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|1
|1
|18
|0
