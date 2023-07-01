The Boise State Broncos sport +200 odds to take home the MWC title in 2023, which are the best odds in the conference. They also have +50000 odds to take home a national championship.

Want to bet on any of Boise State's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Boise State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20)

+200 (Bet $10 to win $20) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Boise State's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Boise State 2023 Schedule

Boise State will face the 43rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). In 2023, the Broncos will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Washington September 2 1 - UCF September 9 2 - North Dakota September 16 3 - @ San Diego State September 22 4 - @ Memphis September 30 5 - San Jose State October 7 6 - @ Colorado State October 14 7 - Wyoming October 28 9 - @ Fresno State November 4 10 - New Mexico November 11 11 - @ Utah State November 18 12 - Air Force November 24 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Boise State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.