The 2023 season win total set for the Boise State Broncos, 8.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

Boise State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +110 -135 47.6%

Broncos' 2022 Performance

On defense, Boise State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best by giving up only 292.4 yards per game. It ranked 70th on offense (385.6 yards per game).

Boise State struggled in the passing game last season, ranking 21st-worst in FBS (189.2 passing yards per game). However, it ranked fifth-best on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 167.7 passing yards per game.

At home last year, Boise was 5-2. On the road, the Broncos went 4-2.

When underdogs the Broncos had just one win (1-1). When favored they went 9-3.

Boise State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Taylen Green QB 2,023 YDS (61.0%) / 14 TD / 6 INT

581 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 41.5 RUSH YPG George Holani RB 1,157 YDS / 10 TD / 82.6 YPG / 5.2 YPC

24 REC / 151 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG Ashton Jeanty RB 826 YDS / 7 TD / 59.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC

14 REC / 155 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG LaTrell Caples WR 51 REC / 550 YDS / 4 TD / 39.3 YPG DJ Schramm 82 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Ezekiel Noa 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 2 INT JL Skinner DB 42 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 4 INT / 6 PD Rodney Robinson DB 33 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 4 PD

Broncos' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (74), the Broncos have the 43rd-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, using its MWC opponents' combined win total last season, Boise State will be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule this year.

Boise State has a schedule that features nine games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Boise State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Washington September 2 - - 2 UCF September 9 - - 3 North Dakota September 16 - - 4 @ San Diego State September 22 - - 5 @ Memphis September 30 - - 6 San Jose State October 7 - - 7 @ Colorado State October 14 - - 9 Wyoming October 28 - - 10 @ Fresno State November 4 - - 11 New Mexico November 11 - - 12 @ Utah State November 18 - - 13 Air Force November 24 - -

