Brandon Johnson's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Brandon Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

Brandon Johnson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
14 TAR, 6 REC, 42 YDS, 1 TD

Brandon Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 8.20 442 159
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 1.66 536 190
2023 ADP - 564 186

Brandon Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 11 Raiders 2 1 2 0
Week 12 @Panthers 4 2 10 1
Week 14 Chiefs 4 0 0 0
Week 15 Cardinals 4 3 30 0

