He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .228.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 39 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this year (19 of 70), with two or more RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .246 AVG .207 .295 OBP .313 .377 SLG .468 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 32/9 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

