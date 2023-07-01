Chris Manhertz is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Chris Manhertz Injury Status

Manhertz is currently not on the injury report.

Chris Manhertz 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 8 TAR, 6 REC, 42 YDS, 0 TD

Chris Manhertz Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 4.20 480 94 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.78 484 97 2023 ADP - 734 114

Other Broncos Players

Chris Manhertz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 15 0 Week 8 Broncos 1 1 -1 0 Week 9 Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 1 21 0

