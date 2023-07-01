With +15000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Courtland Sutton is a long shot for the award (61st-best odds in league).

Courtland Sutton 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Courtland Sutton Insights

Sutton's stats last season: 64 receptions, 829 yards, two TDs, 55.3 yards per game (on 109 targets).

The Broncos threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. Their offense was 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Offensively, Denver ranked 19th in the NFL with 211.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in passing yards allowed per contest (210.2).

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

