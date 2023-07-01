With +3000 odds to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Drew Sanders is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (13th-best odds in league).

Drew Sanders 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Drew Sanders Insights

The Broncos totaled 211.3 passing yards per game offensively last season (19th in NFL), and they surrendered 210.2 passing yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Denver put up 113.8 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 10th, surrendering 109.8 rushing yards per contest.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

