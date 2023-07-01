The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Elijah Garcia and the Denver Broncos opening the year with a contest versus the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Elijah Garcia Injury Status

Garcia is currently not listed as injured.

Elijah Garcia 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Elijah Garcia 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

