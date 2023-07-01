J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.6%).
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 18 games this season (24.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.255
|AVG
|.220
|.378
|OBP
|.324
|.387
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/27
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
