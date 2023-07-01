Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 67 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .248 with 30 extra-base hits.

In 68.0% of his games this year (51 of 75), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 27 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .237 AVG .259 .313 OBP .338 .412 SLG .482 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 52/14 K/BB 49/17 7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings