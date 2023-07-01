Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 67 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .248 with 30 extra-base hits.
- In 68.0% of his games this year (51 of 75), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.259
|.313
|OBP
|.338
|.412
|SLG
|.482
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|52/14
|K/BB
|49/17
|7
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
