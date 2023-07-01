Jarrett Stidham's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Jarrett Stidham Injury Status

Stidham is currently listed as active.

Jarrett Stidham 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 53-for-83 (63.9%), 656 YDS (7.9 YPA), 4 TD, 3 INT 14 CAR, 84 YDS, 0 TD

Jarrett Stidham Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 42.64 269 39 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.33 378 45 2023 ADP - 671 75

Other Broncos Players

Jarrett Stidham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Saints 8 13 72 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 23 34 365 3 2 7 34 0 Week 18 Chiefs 22 36 219 1 1 7 50 0

