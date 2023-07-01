Jerry Jeudy is +5000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 28th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Jerry Jeudy 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +5000 28th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Jerry Jeudy Insights

Jeudy reeled in 67 passes for 972 yards last season and scored six TDs. He was targeted 100 times, averaging 64.8 yards per game.

The Broncos, who were 32nd in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.

Denver ranked 19th in pass offense (211.3 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (210.2 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

