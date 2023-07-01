Jerry Jeudy's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Jerry Jeudy Injury Status

Jeudy is currently not on the injury report.

Jerry Jeudy 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 100 TAR, 67 REC, 972 YDS, 6 TD

Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 137.20 77 18 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 118.74 108 34 2023 ADP - 61 25

Jerry Jeudy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 7 4 102 1 Week 2 Texans 3 1 11 0 Week 3 49ers 6 2 17 0 Week 4 @Raiders 5 4 53 1 Week 5 Colts 8 3 53 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 3 54 0 Week 7 Jets 11 7 96 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 7 6 63 1 Week 10 @Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 4 4 65 0 Week 14 Chiefs 9 8 73 3 Week 15 Cardinals 8 7 76 0 Week 16 @Rams 10 6 117 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 8 7 38 0 Week 18 Chargers 6 5 154 0

