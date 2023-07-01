Jerry Jeudy: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jerry Jeudy's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Jerry Jeudy Injury Status
Jeudy is currently not on the injury report.
Jerry Jeudy 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|100 TAR, 67 REC, 972 YDS, 6 TD
Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|137.20
|77
|18
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|118.74
|108
|34
|2023 ADP
|-
|61
|25
Jerry Jeudy 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|7
|4
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Texans
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|6
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|5
|4
|53
|1
|Week 5
|Colts
|8
|3
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|11
|7
|96
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|7
|6
|63
|1
|Week 10
|@Titans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|4
|4
|65
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|9
|8
|73
|3
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|10
|6
|117
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|8
|7
|38
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|6
|5
|154
|0
