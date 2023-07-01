Jonas Griffith is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jonas Griffith Injury Status

Griffith is currently not listed as injured.

Is Griffith your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jonas Griffith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
41 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Griffith and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Justin Simmons: Stats & Injury News
Randy Gregory: Stats & Injury News
Courtland Sutton: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Russell Wilson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Patrick Surtain II: Stats & Injury News
Jerry Jeudy: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Javonte Williams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mike Purcell: Stats & Injury News
Fabian Moreau: Stats & Injury News
D.J. Jones: Stats & Injury News
Chris Manhertz: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kareem Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Samaje Perine: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tremon Smith: Stats & Injury News
K'Waun Williams: Stats & Injury News
Josey Jewell: Stats & Injury News
Jarrett Stidham: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Frank Clark: Stats & Injury News
Zach Allen: Stats & Injury News
Jonathan Harris: Stats & Injury News
Alex Singleton: Stats & Injury News
Adam Trautman: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Eyioma Uwazurike: Stats & Injury News
Essang Bassey: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jonas Griffith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 1 1
Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0
Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.