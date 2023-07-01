Jordan Clarkson's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +15000. For more stats and information on this Utah Jazz player, scroll down.

Jordan Clarkson Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Jordan Clarkson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Points 16.6 316 Rebounds 3.4 64 Assists 4.9 94 Steals 0.8 16 Blocks 0.2 3 FG% 39.9% 115-for-288 3P% 29.5% 31-for-105

Jordan Clarkson's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: SportsNet, KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

