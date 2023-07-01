Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is +50000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and information on Clarkson.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Clarkson MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Think Jordan Clarkson will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jordan Clarkson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Points 16.6 316 Rebounds 3.4 64 Assists 4.9 94 Steals 0.8 16 Blocks 0.2 3 FG% 39.9% 115-for-288 3P% 29.5% 31-for-105

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jordan Clarkson's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

BSDET, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.