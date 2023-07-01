Justin Simmons: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Justin Simmons is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Justin Simmons Injury Status
Simmons is currently not on the injury report.
Justin Simmons 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|69 Tackles (2 for loss), 0 Sacks, 6 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Justin Simmons 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Jets
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Week 11
|Raiders
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|0
|1
|5
|2
|2
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Week 16
|@Rams
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 18
|Chargers
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
