K'Waun Williams' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

K'Waun Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

K'Waun Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.

K'Waun Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 1 2 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 18 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

