Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz is +25000 to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on George.

Keyonte George ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +25000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Keyonte George 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 10.9 262 Rebounds 3.0 72 Assists 5.0 120 Steals 0.5 12 Blocks 0.1 3 FG% 36.1% 83-for-230 3P% 32.0% 39-for-122

Keyonte George's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

