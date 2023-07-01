The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .162 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 37.0% of his 46 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 10 games this season (21.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (23.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .136 AVG .184 .260 OBP .229 .167 SLG .250 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 17/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings