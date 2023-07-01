Lauri Markkanen's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +50000. For more stats and information on the Utah Jazz player, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lauri Markkanen MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)

Think Lauri Markkanen will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Points 23.3 443 Rebounds 8.6 163 Assists 1.3 24 Steals 0.9 17 Blocks 0.7 14 FG% 48.4% 150-for-310 3P% 38.1% 59-for-155

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Lauri Markkanen's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

BSDET, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.