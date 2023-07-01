In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and the Denver Broncos will play the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Humphrey's stats.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Injury Status

Humphrey is currently listed as active.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 1 TD

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Humphrey hauled in two balls on two targets for 11 yardsone touchdown, good for 7.1 fantasy points.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 11 1

