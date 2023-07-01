The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena will take on Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 93 home runs.

Fueled by 226 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 357 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Seattle has the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined 1.215 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send George Kirby (6-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Kirby has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.