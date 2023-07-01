How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena will take on Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 93 home runs.
- Fueled by 226 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 357 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- Seattle has the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.215 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send George Kirby (6-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Kirby has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Shane McClanahan
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Taj Bradley
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Hunter Brown
