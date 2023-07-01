The Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-42) will match up on Saturday, July 1 at T-Mobile Park, with Tyler Glasnow starting for the Rays and George Kirby taking the mound for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -125 odds to go over and +105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-7, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Mariners and Rays game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 51 (71.8%) of those contests.

The Rays have a record of 51-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (71.8% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+375) Mike Ford 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+300) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+333) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win AL West +2800 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.