Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Ty France and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 84 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .269/.336/.404 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.302/.407 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Glasnow has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Franco Stats

Franco has 89 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.345/.465 so far this year.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .288/.401/.484 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

